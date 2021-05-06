Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

NYSE:ED opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

