Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.31 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,120.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,151.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1,142.41. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $669.00 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

