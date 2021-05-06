Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,749 shares of company stock worth $39,390,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

