Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,553 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

NYSE:TD opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

