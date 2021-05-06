Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $12.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $429.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.39. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $289.19 and a 12-month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,035,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

