Monkey Project 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,970.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $18,970.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 86.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,453,999 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

