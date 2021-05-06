FY2021 EPS Estimates for Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Lowered by Analyst

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.60 million.

Shares of TSE:GCL opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Colabor Group has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.05 million and a P/E ratio of -12.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

