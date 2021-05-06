PirateCash Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $5,932.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,679,220 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

