Eric Ostertag Sells 18,326 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $165,117.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,294.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $558,531.54.

On Thursday, April 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $546,078.55.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00.

PSTX stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $529.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

