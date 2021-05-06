Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 2,889.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,707 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Perspecta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRSP stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Perspecta Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

