Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 46 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock worth $18,956,540. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.26.

NYSE:RNG opened at $290.96 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.29 and a 200 day moving average of $341.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -236.55 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

