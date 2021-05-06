Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Robert Half International by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

