Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,388,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,981 shares of company stock worth $144,655,835. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $297.59 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

