Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 38 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $601.37 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.43 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $601.08 and a 200-day moving average of $591.11.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.