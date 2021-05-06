Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 40 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Watsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $297.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.09 and a 12 month high of $298.62.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

