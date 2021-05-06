Financial Counselors Inc. Has $35.61 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $35,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $496.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

