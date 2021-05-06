Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 7,049 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 99,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 150,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.