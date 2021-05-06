Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of The Williams Companies worth $26,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

