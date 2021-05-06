Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $125.41.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

