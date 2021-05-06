Prudent Investors Network Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prudent Investors Network lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 7.8% of Prudent Investors Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $329.03 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.