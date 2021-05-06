Seascape Capital Management Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

