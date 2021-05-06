Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sean Gaffney Sells 498 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ADUS stock opened at $92.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.