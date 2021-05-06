Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gartner in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

IT stock opened at $230.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.12 and a 200-day moving average of $167.32. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

