Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) Insider Malcolm McComas Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) insider Malcolm McComas purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,500.00 ($31,071.43).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.48.
Pharmaxis Company Profile
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pharmaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.