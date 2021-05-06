Capital One Financial Weighs in on Frank’s International’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Frank’s International in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Frank’s International stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

