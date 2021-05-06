FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $605.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $8,317,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 43.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 191,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SeaSpine by 30.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 35.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

