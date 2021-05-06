Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sysco in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,186.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

