Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.60, for a total value of $24,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00.

Shares of SQ opened at $231.87 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 368.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

