Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) EVP Kimberly Manhard Sells 1,529 Shares

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,614 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,628,000 after acquiring an additional 122,187 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after buying an additional 1,839,803 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after buying an additional 139,465 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

