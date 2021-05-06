STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.17.

STAA opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $139.97.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,064 shares of company stock valued at $44,013,999. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,430,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $24,954,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $21,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,239 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

