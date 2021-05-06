Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.86% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.05.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $184.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Etsy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 47,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 200.4% in the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.