Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $5,500.00 at Susquehanna

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,320.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,259.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,201.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

