Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. Wipro has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wipro by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Wipro by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 55,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Wipro by 28.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 44,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 9.4% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

