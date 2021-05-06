VAULT Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,567.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $3,567.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $10.39 or 0.00017987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00273062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.43 or 0.01148425 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.53 or 0.00734887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.01 or 0.99769173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,646 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

