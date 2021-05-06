PCM Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

PCM Fund stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

