Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.16

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1551 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE EBR opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

