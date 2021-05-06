Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Shares of FOXF opened at $150.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.42. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

