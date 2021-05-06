Aberdeen Latin American Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:ALAI)

Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ALAI opened at GBX 54.60 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £31.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a 52 week low of GBX 40.60 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.17.
Aberdeen Latin American Income Company Profile
