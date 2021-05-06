Aberdeen Latin American Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:ALAI)

Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ALAI opened at GBX 54.60 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £31.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a 52 week low of GBX 40.60 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.17.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Company Profile

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

