Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

MMSI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $65.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.