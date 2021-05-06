DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

DISH opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in DISH Network by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 561,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

