FLIP Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $510,367.92 and $120.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00083254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00065488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.55 or 0.00805895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.99 or 0.09018753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.