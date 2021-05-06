Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Director Camilla V. Simpson Sells 14,045 Shares of Stock

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPRB opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. Equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,306,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $19,132,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $12,868,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $8,071,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $4,590,000.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

