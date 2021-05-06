Christopher P. Marr Sells 6,769 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 386.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 648,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

