MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CAO Todd Meinert Sells 6,186 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $857,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Meinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53.

Shares of MGM opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

