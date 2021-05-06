Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

