CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given “Hold” Rating at Argus

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Argus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.06 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CME Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.