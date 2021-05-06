RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $248.70 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $248.70 million and $13.42 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Infrastructure Framework alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00272444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $661.14 or 0.01144927 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.64 or 0.00738832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.14 or 0.99808717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 721,033,343 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RIFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RSK Infrastructure Framework Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Infrastructure Framework and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.