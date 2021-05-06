Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.
NYSE FDP opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.
Featured Story: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.