KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,843,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $807,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Berry Global Group by 114.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.