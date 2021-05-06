SVB Leerink Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

ZBH stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,084.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average of $156.28.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

